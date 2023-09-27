Oberoi Realty to redevelop land in Mumbai's Tardeo, expects 2.5 lakh sq ft of free sale component
The plot of the land, which is to be redeveloped, is adjoining a property already being redeveloped by Oberoi Realty in a joint venture, a regulatory filing said.
Oberoi Realty on September 27 announced that it would be redeveloping an area spreading across 13,450 square metres in Tardeo, a prime location in Mumbai city, which would generate a free sale component of around 2.5 lakh square feet.
