Obesity Drugs Lead to Muscle Loss—Pharma Companies Want to Fix That

Weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound are quickly growing in popularity, and for good reason: They are remarkably effective and might help lower other health risks, too.

There is a catch, though. A good portion of that weight reduction can come in the form of muscle-mass loss. While losing muscle, and not just fat, is to be expected when you deprive yourself of calories, some experts worry that it could lead to an increased risk of injury, especially for older people. Another concern is that losing muscle could slow down patients’ metabolism, leading to weight regain. And whether people gain a proportionate amount of muscle upon weight regain isn’t totally clear.

Strength training is an obvious way for patients to prevent muscle loss when on these drugs. Another way might be to combine these GLP-1s with other medications that help preserve muscle. Last July, Eli Lilly, the developer of Zepbound, paid up to $1.93 billion for Versanis, a startup working on that idea. Lilly will test whether combining GLP-1s with Versanis’s monoclonal antibody might help patients lose weight while preserving muscle mass.

Versanis is part of a crop of companies targeting the muscle-loss aspect of weight loss. While there are differing approaches, they are broadly seeking to block proteins associated with muscle regulation such as myostatin and activin.

The idea of tinkering with such pathways to boost muscle gain isn’t new. The myostatin gene, in particular, has long been understood to control muscle size in the body. Turn it off, and you get more muscle. Such is the case with the ultra-muscular Belgian Blue, a breed of cattle with a mutation in the myostatin gene. In 1997, a team of Johns Hopkins scientists showed that knocking out the gene in mice led them to produce twice as much muscle as normal rodents, giving them the moniker of “mighty mice."

Many companies have long been trying to target these pathways to help patients with muscle-wasting conditions, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Sarcopenia. Unfortunately, while the drugs have helped lead to an improvement in muscle mass, companies have had a hard time demonstrating clinically meaningful benefits for patients, explains Brian Skorney, a biotech analyst at Baird.

Combining these drugs with weight-loss medications has breathed new life into this class. Roche, which recently entered the obesity space with the acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics, says it is planning to study anti-obesity drugs in combination with its myostatin antibody. Regeneron recently announced plans to look at its myostatin and activin antibodies in conjunction with Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (the active ingredient in Wegovy).

“There will be space for more than a couple of players in the obesity market," Roche pharma chief Teresa Graham said in an interview at this month’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. “There will be the drugs that get there first, and there will be the drugs that actually are the best. If you can address things such as tolerability or the muscle loss…you’ll see there will be room for drugs that actually do it better than the first generation."

Brian Chow, a healthcare analyst at investment firm Eventide Asset Management, says improving the safety and side-effect profile of weight-loss drugs is especially important because the target market is so large, with nearly half of the adult population potentially eligible. Among the publicly traded startups looking at repurposing such drugs are Keros Therapeutics, Biohaven and Scholar Rock. Each company is going after the myostatin pathway in different ways, but they all have the same goal: showing that people can lose weight while preserving muscle mass.

David Nierengarten, an analyst at Wedbush, says the price paid by Lilly for Versanis—up to almost $2 billion—should be seen by investors as the low end of an acquisition range of companies with these assets. Scholar Rock and Keros are both valued in the $1 billion to $2 billion market-capitalization range, while Biohaven, which has a deeper pipeline, is valued at $3.5 billion.

There is still debate in the medical world about how severe the muscle-loss side effect really is. Louis Aronne, an obesity expert at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, argues that there is no reason to think that when patients gain back weight they wouldn’t gain back a proportional amount of muscle—a key concern for some patients whose weight yo-yos when they go on and off the medications. Aronne, who is also an adviser to Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, says the health benefits from GLP-1s by far outweigh any concerns about losing muscle.

It isn’t yet clear whether these drugs will truly work well enough to become a standard part of weight-loss drug therapy. But for now, just the mere possibility that they could ride the GLP-1 boom has given these companies a potentially lucrative new target.

