Obesity Drugs Lead to Muscle Loss—Pharma Companies Want to Fix That
SummaryCompanies are investigating ways to prevent people from losing muscle when on popular weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound.
Weight-loss medications such as Wegovy and Zepbound are quickly growing in popularity, and for good reason: They are remarkably effective and might help lower other health risks, too.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more