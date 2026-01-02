The growing popularity of obesity drugs is expected to spur Indian pharma companies to sign licensing partnerships and distribution deals as they eye the lucrative segment. Indian companies started signing big-ticket deals with innovators for novel GLP-1s, as well as generic versions, last year. This trend is likely to continue this year as the market opens up with the expiry of semaglutide’s patent, according to experts.
Obesity drugs may spur licensing, distribution deals for Indian drugmakers after patent expires
SummaryThe rising demand for obesity drugs is prompting Indian pharma firms to pursue licensing and distribution partnerships, particularly for GLP-1 drugs. Major deals have been signed, with analysts predicting continued growth in the market as patents expire and supply chain collaborations emerge.
