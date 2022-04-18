Ocugen to commercialise Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in Mexico

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharat Biotech stated that it has entered into an amendment to its co-development, supply and commercialization agreement to expand Ocugen's exclusive territory to include commercialization of Covaxin in Mexico
NEW DELHI :
Ocugen, a biotechnology company and Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech on Monday announced to have entered into an agreement that Ocugen will now commercialize Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in Mexico, said Bharat Biotech in a statement.
Bharat Biotech stated that it has entered into an amendment to its co-development, supply and commercialization agreement to expand Ocugen’s exclusive territory to include commercialization of Covaxin in Mexico. This gives Ocugen the commercialization rights for COVAXIN in all of North America.
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Ocugen for Mexico, along with the United States and Canada. COVAXIN is a safe and efficacious inactivated vaccine for all age groups as evident from its data from global introduction. We are fully supportive of team Ocugen in our endeavor to expedite technology transfer activities towards commercial scale manufacturing of COVAXIN️ in North America," said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.
“We’re excited to commercialize COVAXIN in Mexico, as authorities there have made conquering this pandemic a major priority. After meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi, we are encouraged by the role COVAXINTM can play in Mexico’s continuing efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. COVAXIN is currently under review by COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) for emergency use among children between 2 and 18 years of age, and Ocugen is prepared to collaborate with the public health community to help their efforts. We also thank Bharat Biotech for helping make this opportunity a reality," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Ocugen, Inc.
COVAXIN️ can be an ideal vaccination option for Mexico at this stage of the pandemic. As a whole virion, inactivated vaccine, it elicits robust cellular immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern. It offers logistical advantages that could support vaccine access in hard-to-reach communities, stated the press statement issued by Bharat Biotech.
The license extension between Ocugen and Bharat Biotech with respect to commercialization in Mexico includes the same profit share structure as in the United States, it said.