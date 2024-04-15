Companies
Ofbusiness catches an unusual tailwind as it renews IPO plans
Priyamvada C 5 min read 15 Apr 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe business-to-business online marketplace has restarted its process for a public share listing that it had shelved last year citing unstable market conditions
BENGALURU : Ofbusiness is not your typical e-commerce company. For one, it’s profitable. In fact, it’s been profitable for seven out of its eight years of existence—a rare feat for Indian startups, many of which have been struggling to cope with a funding freeze and moderating growth the past few years.
