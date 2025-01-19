Alpha Wave, Z47 Partners set for $100 million partial exit from IPO-bound OfBusiness
Summary
- The planned exit comes as OfBusiness gears up for a $1 billion IPO, with the company aiming for a valuation of $6–$9 billion. Alpha Wave and Z47 Partners will retain most of their stakes.
MUMBAI : Two major investors in business-to-business (B2B) marketplace OfBusiness, Alpha Wave Global and Z47 Partners (formerly Matrix Partners India), are set to make partial exits worth $100 million in the next six to nine months, as the company prepares for its public listing later this year, according to co-founder and CEO Asish Mohapatra.