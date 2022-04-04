Office footfall starts to recover in biz parks

Firms are refurbishing the office spaces and engaging with office park owners to get people back. “It is inevitable for people to get back. While Mumbai is seeing faster adoption, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will take longer because more people had gone back to their home towns. In a few months, occupancy will touch 35-65%. Demand for office space is strong, and we feel the larger firms will expand first and smaller ones will follow," said Vinod Rohira, chief executive, Mindspace Business Parks REIT. “….We are working towards a progressive shift to a hybrid model combined with empathetic management, comprising three central pillars: flexible working, connected spaces and anyone anywhere. With the new normal strategy, we have a balanced mix of working from home and office," said Ashwin Yardi, chief executive, Capgemini in India.