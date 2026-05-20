Oil India to ramp up exploration capex to ₹10,000 cr, boost output in FY27: CMD

"The way we looked at deployment of resources is something very interesting. Now, we are deploying it for a long-term tenure. So, we are now deploying for four year plus. Earlier it was three plus one or two plus one. So, the charter hire rig suppliers are having a longer time horizon. Second, we have brought in a construct called new rig deployment. Earlier these people, they were deploying 30-year-old rigs, scavenged rig and all that. So, the turnaround time for the rig was very high. So, we brought in the concept that we will give you a tenure of six years and you take a longer time for mobilization, but bring a new rig," he said.