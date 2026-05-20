Oil India to ramp up exploration capex to ₹10,000 cr, boost output in FY27: CMD

The Maharatna company, which traces its origin to India’s first commercial crude oil discovery in Digboi (Assam), expects to produce about 4 million tonnes (mt) of crude oil this fiscal, compared with 3.45 mt in FY26. He added that work on the $20-billion Mozambique LNG project has resumed. Oil India, part of an Indian consortium comprising ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), holds a 4% stake in the project, which is expected to start production by late 2028 or early 2029.