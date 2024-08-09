Oil India reports 6% increase in Q1 crude oil production

  • The public sector energy company's natural gas production rose nearly 10% to 818 million cubic meters.

Rituraj Baruah
Published9 Aug 2024, 09:27 PM IST
The increase in production comes at a time when the Centre is looking at increasing India's oil and gas production in a bid to reduce import dependence. India imports about 85% of its energy requirement.
The increase in production comes at a time when the Centre is looking at increasing India’s oil and gas production in a bid to reduce import dependence. India imports about 85% of its energy requirement.(Reuters)

New Delhi: State-run Oil India Ltd's crude oil production for the April-June quarter stood at 871,000 tonnes, 6.2% higher on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

Its crude oil production in the corresponding period of the last fiscal was 820,000 tonnes.

Further, the public sector energy company's natural gas production rose nearly 10% to 818 million cubic meters. "Oil India Ltd (OIL), registers phenomenal growth in its crude oil and natural gas production with an increase of 6.22% in crude oil while the natural gas production is up by 9.80% in Q1 FY25 vis-a-vis Q1 FY24," said a company statement.

The increase in production comes at a time when the Centre is looking at increasing India's oil and gas production in a bid to reduce import dependence. India imports about 85% of its energy requirement.

Also Read: ISPRL to invite global bids to trade in its oil reserves

For the first quarter of FY25, Oil India had reported a consolidated turnover of 9,350.89 crore, nearly 45.9% higher than 6,408.76 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. Its consolidated net profit rose 44% to 2,016.30 crore in the quarter ended June from 1,399.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

In the last financial year, Oil India production 3.35 million metric tonnes (MMT) crude, 5.8% more than FY25. An investor presentation in May had shown that the company contributes 10% of India’s total oil and 8% of gas production with more than 500 wells under production.

The Maharatna company has plans to ensure India’s energy security through its 'Mission 4+' wherein it aims to achieve annual production of 4 million metric tonnes crude and 5 billion cubic metres per annum of natural gas.

Also Read: Government cuts down windfall tax on crude oil to 4,600 per tonne

Under its 'Mission 4+' plan, the company aims to venture into new areas under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), and pursue oil equity overseas through asset acquisition. It will also focus significantly on production of gas and enhance its portfolio from multiple assets across the country.

Shares of Oil India on BSE closed at 643.95 on Friday, 5.1% higher than its previous close.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:27 PM IST
HomeCompaniesOil India reports 6% increase in Q1 crude oil production

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue