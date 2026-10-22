Oil India shifts corporate office from Noida to New Delhi: What has changed? Check new address and details

State-owned Oil India Limited has designated its office at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi as its new corporate office, replacing its existing premises in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was approved by the company's board of directors at a meeting held on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges. The move marks a change in the corporate office location of the Maharatna public sector undertaking, which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Oil India board clears corporate office relocation to Delhi's World Trade Centre According to the regulatory disclosure, Oil India's board approved the designation of its premises at Unit Nos. K-400, K-500 and K-600, Tower-K, World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi, 110029, as the company's new corporate office.

The New Delhi office will replace the company's existing corporate office at OIL House, Plot No. 19, Sector 16A, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301.

The board meeting commenced at 2.30 pm and concluded at 6 pm on October 21, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

The decision formally changes the company's designated corporate office address from Noida to New Delhi.

However, Oil India did not disclose the financial implications of the relocation or provide details about the expenses associated with the move. The filing also did not specify whether the change would involve any restructuring of its existing administrative functions or workforce.

The company has not indicated any impact on its oil and gas exploration, production or other business operations arising from the decision.

Noida office replaced, registered office to remain in Assam While Oil India has designated a new corporate office in New Delhi, its registered office remains at Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The distinction is significant because a company's registered office serves as its official address for statutory and legal purposes, while its corporate office typically houses management and administrative functions.

The latest announcement concerns the corporate office designation and does not indicate any change to the company's registered office.

Oil India Limited is one of India's major state-owned oil and gas exploration and production companies. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, along with crude oil transportation and other energy-related activities.

The company has a significant operational presence in Assam and Rajasthan, besides participating in exploration and production activities in other parts of India and overseas.

Oil India is a Maharatna central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The company's shares are listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the symbol OIL and on BSE under security code 533106.