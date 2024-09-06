Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are down by -1.53%, Nifty down by -0.95%

At 06 Sep 11:19 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹306.7, -1.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81330.9, down by -1.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹312.9 and a low of ₹303.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 324.01 10 324.76 20 326.90 50 313.53 100 293.53 300 264.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹315.78, ₹320.17, & ₹322.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹308.63, ₹305.87, & ₹301.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was 16.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.57% with a target price of ₹329.91666667.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in june quarter.