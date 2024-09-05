Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 0.19%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 317.4 and closed at ₹ 314.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 317.4 and a low of ₹ 313.7 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:17 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹314.95, 0.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82295.74, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹317.4 and a low of ₹313.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 326.90 10 326.33 20 326.69 50 312.64 100 293.09 300 263.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹317.73, ₹320.47, & ₹324.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹310.73, ₹306.47, & ₹303.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was -30.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.75% with a target price of ₹329.91666667.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in june quarter.