Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron
SummaryU.S. giants join Shell in posting strong earnings, but face an uncertain outlook as countries vow to phase out fossil fuels.
Exxon Mobil and Chevron banked their second-highest annual profits in a decade last year, riding strong oil demand to solidify their standing among America’s most prosperous companies despite mounting risks.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more