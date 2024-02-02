Oil Profits Keep Flowing for Exxon and Chevron

Exxon Mobil and Chevron banked their second-highest annual profits in a decade last year, riding strong oil demand to solidify their standing among America’s most prosperous companies despite mounting risks.

Exxon netted $36 billion and Chevron $21.4 billion. Exxon’s profitability trailed only Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and a few others. Exxon and Chevron’s earnings were down more than a third from record levels in 2022, but still well above historic averages.

Exxon reported $7.6 billion in fourth-quarter earnings, down 40% from the same period a year earlier. It took a $2 billion impairment charge as the result of what it called regulatory obstacles in California. The company touted cost cuts as its production rose to records in Guyana and the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

Chevron posted a $2.3 billion quarterly profit, down 64% from a year earlier, hit by a combined $4.2 billion in impairment charges, largely to assets in California, and other costs.

Across the oil industry, companies enjoyed another banner year after emerging from the pandemic, showing the durability of global demand for fossil fuels. On Thursday, European giant Shell said it collected $20 billion in profit for the year, measured on a similar metric to net income.

“In 2023, we returned more cash to shareholders and produced more oil and natural gas than any year in the company’s history," Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth said.

Still, the oil giants are straddling the line between the present—dominated by fossil fuels—and an uncertain future that could bring dramatic changes to the way the world consumes energy.

Exxon is keeping capital spending roughly flat this year, well below prepandemic levels, at up to $25 billion, while Chevron said in December it would boost spending to as much as $16.5 billion this year, from $15.8 billion in 2023. Most of that money will be invested in oil-and-gas production.

Shell has also been rewarded by some investors for plans to spend more on oil-and-gas production as laid out during Wael Sawan’s first full year as CEO, as he dialed back on his predecessor’s strategy to delve deeper into renewable energy. After Shell beat profit expectations, its shares gained more than 2% Thursday.

But as the companies reap the rewards of fossil-fuel production, political backlash against the oil industry’s key products has recently ramped up from The Hague to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

At the United Nations climate conference late last year in Dubai, known as COP28, more than 190 governments agreed to a pact calling for the world to move away from coal, oil and natural gas. Europe agreed to limit the allowable methane emissions of oil and natural gas it imports starting in 2030, while the U.S. is expected to release long-delayed climate-disclosure rules.

Future energy supplies are set to be a key issue in the U.S. presidential election. In January, the Biden administration effectively froze the approval process for new plants to export U.S. liquefied natural gas, handing a win to environmental groups pushing President Biden to rein in the country’s booming natural-gas exports. Exxon, Chevron and Shell all have large LNG businesses.

Sawan said the recent U.S. government decision to pause approvals of new LNG export terminals and the massive shipping disruptions in the Red Sea represented new risks. He added that 2024 will be “a continued year of uncertainty and volatility," much of which will be outside of Shell’s control.

Part of Exxon’s and Chevron’s strategy to ride out the current uncertainty has been to shower their shareholders with cash. Exxon’s shareholder distributions last year came to a record $32 billion; Chevron also hit a record, at $26 billion. Both paid out more than any American company besides Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet in fiscal 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

Those figures are more than either spent in the oil patch and they dwarf what the companies have committed to invest in new low-carbon ventures.

“Investors’ appetite for aggressive growth and expansion projects remains muted," said Jeff Wyll, a senior research analyst at Neuberger Berman. “The sector for far too long acted like a growth sector, and that led to an oversupplied market. They’re exhibiting more discipline now."

Write to Collin Eaton at collin.eaton@wsj.com and Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com