Oister India's Pinnacle Fund will back venture capital and private equity funds across pre-Series A to Series D, and beyond.

Oister Global on Monday announced the launch of a ₹440-crore fund targeting India's consumer-driven and emerging technology sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund, known for backing the likes of Blume Ventures and Stride Ventures, will target investments across various stages—from early- to late-stage venture capital and private equity bets, spanning pre-Series A to Series D, and beyond, the investment firm said in a statement.

Rohit Bhayana, co-chief executive officer and co-founder, said the new fund, Oister India Pinnacle Fund (OIPF), has been “strategically designed to capitalize on India's consumption-driven growth". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the diversification of the Indian economy and a rise in per-capita incomes, investors are increasingly eyeing opportunities in the consumption sector. Besides, evolving consumption patterns, a burgeoning middle class, and advancements in deep-tech and climate-tech are paving the way for new investment avenues.

According to the firm, the move not only taps into a growing pool of capital but also positions alternative investment funds (AIFs) favourably to leverage India's economic growth, driven by increasing consumer demand and sectoral diversification.

The Gurugram-based firm invests exclusively in private market funds, spanning venture capital, growth equity, and private equity. Its diversified strategy aims to capture value across different stages of a company's lifecycle.

"This approach ensures strategic diversification, enabling Oister to capture opportunities across the entire spectrum of India's dynamic startup ecosystem. Additionally, it allows us to reinforce success by providing follow-on capital to portfolio winners," Bhayana said.

With the launch of this fund, the investment firm looks to infuse ₹4,500 crore into India's venture capital and private equity ecosystem over the next two years. It also plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

