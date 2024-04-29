Hello User
Oister Global launches ₹440 cr India-focused fund to back PE, VC firms

Oister Global launches ₹440 cr India-focused fund to back PE, VC firms

Priyamvada C

Oister India's Pinnacle Fund will back venture capital and private equity funds across pre-Series A to Series D, and beyond.

According to the firm, the move not only taps into a growing pool of capital but also positions AIFs favourably to leverage India's economic growth.

Oister Global on Monday announced the launch of a 440-crore fund targeting India's consumer-driven and emerging technology sectors.

The fund, known for backing the likes of Blume Ventures and Stride Ventures, will target investments across various stages—from early- to late-stage venture capital and private equity bets, spanning pre-Series A to Series D, and beyond, the investment firm said in a statement.

Rohit Bhayana, co-chief executive officer and co-founder, said the new fund, Oister India Pinnacle Fund (OIPF), has been “strategically designed to capitalize on India's consumption-driven growth".

With the diversification of the Indian economy and a rise in per-capita incomes, investors are increasingly eyeing opportunities in the consumption sector. Besides, evolving consumption patterns, a burgeoning middle class, and advancements in deep-tech and climate-tech are paving the way for new investment avenues.

According to the firm, the move not only taps into a growing pool of capital but also positions alternative investment funds (AIFs) favourably to leverage India's economic growth, driven by increasing consumer demand and sectoral diversification.

The Gurugram-based firm invests exclusively in private market funds, spanning venture capital, growth equity, and private equity. Its diversified strategy aims to capture value across different stages of a company's lifecycle.

"This approach ensures strategic diversification, enabling Oister to capture opportunities across the entire spectrum of India's dynamic startup ecosystem. Additionally, it allows us to reinforce success by providing follow-on capital to portfolio winners," Bhayana said.

With the launch of this fund, the investment firm looks to infuse 4,500 crore into India's venture capital and private equity ecosystem over the next two years. It also plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter.

