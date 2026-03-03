Mumbai: Oister Global, a secondary-focused firm, is expected to launch its third fund in the coming months, after investing more than ₹1,000 crore over the last two years in acquiring stakes in startups such as BlackBuck, OfBusiness, Purplle, Shiprocket and BlueStone.
Oister deploys ₹1,000 crore in startup secondary deals, preps new fund
SummaryThe size of the first fund was about ₹300 crore, followed by a ₹400-crore second fund. The Gurugram-based investment firm, which purchases shares from early investors in private companies, also uses balance sheet capital for direct investments alongside co-investments from limited partners.
