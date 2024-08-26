Okinawa Autotech under fire over unpaid salaries, faulty deliveries and more; ‘yet to get severance,’ says ex-employee

Okinawa Autotech, an electric two-wheeler maker, is in the spotlight for failing to pay its employees on time. Amid ongoing legal battles and operational challenges, the company's troubles seem to be mounting on a daily basis. Former employees have complained about unpaid salaries, while dealers have reported that the company delivered faulty vehicles to them.

One former employee shared that she has not received her salary for three months this year. According to her, the company did not deposit her salary in February and gave no prior intimation about the delay.

“Our salaries get deposited on the 7th of every month. But that stopped last year when we got our November salary in December. That is when we knew something was wrong,” YourStory quoted the employee.

(LiveMint could not independently confirm the development of this news)

The employee added that her emails to the HR department about her salary status had received no response. Subsequently, she resigned in April after three months of unpaid work, citing financial difficulties.

She added, “I am yet to get my severance and full and final settlement,” reported YourStory.

Mid-level management employees informed YourStory that the company has not paid salaries to several employees for months together.

The company has allegedly been unable to fulfil dealer obligations as well, a former dealership owner informed YourStory.

“The company used to send in damaged vehicles, and when we tried to reach out to the company for parts to repair the vehicles to make them ready to be sold, they told us that they have no parts in stock at the moment,” YourStory quoted the dealer as saying.

Dealers also reported that the company delivered some vehicles with missing parts and that there were instances of some vehicles catching fire.