Okinawa fails legal bid to escape penalties for abusing govt’s EV scheme

New Delhi: As tensions mount for companies ousted from the FAME-II scheme, and their dealers, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. relief from paying ₹117 crore in penalties to the government.

The penalties were imposed after the ministry of heavy industries found that Okinawa allegedly violated domestic manufacturing criteria under the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.

The second edition of the scheme that’s designed to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in India concluded in March.

Also read |FAME-3 is coming; and here is what changes for EVs

The court’s decision not only intensifies the challenges faced by Okinawa but also sets a precedent that could spell trouble for other companies, notably Hero Electric, as they navigate similar government demands.

Mint has seen a copy of the Delhi High Court order from 5 August.

Court upholds government’s position

The Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay the penalty against Okinawa is noteworthy because the court highlighted that the government had already successfully collected penalties from three out of the six manufacturers found to be non-compliant with FAME-II criteria.

These three manufacturers—Greaves’s Ampere, Amo Mobility and Revolt—had returned government subsidies under Fame II after being penalized. The court recognized that granting relief to Okinawa could undermine the government’s enforcement of the scheme and could have broader implications for companies that have already complied.

An email sent to Okinawa Autotech didn’t receive an immediate response.

Also read |Govt dithers on subsidy, EV makers fear losing fame

The court’s decision strengthens the government’s stance and allows it to continue recovery proceedings against Okinawa and other non-compliant manufacturers, including Hero Electric, one of India’s earliest electric two-wheeler makers.

The ruling suggests that these companies will face a steep uphill battle in avoiding penalties, especially as the government is keen to enforce the integrity of the upcoming FAME-III scheme.

Financial struggles

Okinawa and Hero Electric, once among the top two players in India’s electric two-wheeler market, have seen their fortunes decline sharply since being de-registered from the FAME-II scheme.

The companies had previously been significant beneficiaries of the scheme (the government is claiming ₹300 crore back from the two companies), which provides subsidies to EV manufacturers who meet specific localization and production criteria.

However, allegations of non-compliance led to Okinawa’s exclusion, marking the beginning of a series of financial difficulties.

In July, Okinawa approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to prevent any coercive action by the government while the legal proceedings were still pending.

Okinawa argued that the imposition of penalties had severely hampered its financial health, to the point where it could no longer sustain production.

The company informed the court that its cash flow had come to a standstill, and it was now unable to raise funds or secure loans. Okinawa further highlighted that one of its key suppliers had already approached the bankruptcy court in Chandigarh, adding to its woes.

During the court proceedings, Okinawa warned that if it did not receive relief, it might be forced to approach the bankruptcy court itself.

Implications for the EV industry

The court’s decision has far-reaching implications for the electric vehicle sector in India, particularly for companies that have relied on government subsidies to maintain their operations.

The FAME-II scheme imposes strict compliance requirements that many companies had struggled to meet. The government had found six out of the 13 beneficiaries it had scrutinized for compliance had met its criteria.

Hero Electric will likely be closely watching the developments in Okinawa’s case.

The company, which is also facing potential penalties under the FAME-II scheme, could find its legal options limited by the precedent set in this case. The company is reportedly looking to raise ₹200 crore and restart production.

The Delhi High Court’s ruling signals the government’s intent to rigorously enforce the FAME-II scheme and recover subsidies from non-compliant companies. The outcome of the Okinawa will likely have a significant impact on the fate of the company as well as Hero Electric’s restart plans.

Also read |Will EV charging finally get the attention it deserves in FAME-III?