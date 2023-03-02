Okta is on safer ground now
- Cloud security company gets growth back on track, with better profits and a less risky valuation to boot
Timing hasn’t been Okta’s friend for a while, but that looks to be changing.
Timing hasn’t been Okta’s friend for a while, but that looks to be changing.
The cloud software company that specializes in identity-management services for businesses had a rotten run of luck last year. A breach by the hacking group LAPSUS$, which posted screenshots online to boast of its accomplishment, worried Okta’s customers and shook the faith of investors after the company reported the incident in March. That roughly coincided with integration problems with the record-sized acquisition of Auth0 the year before, which caused particular upheaval in the combined company’s sales force. And all this was taking place during a global economic slowdown that was driving corporate customers to finally hit the brakes on technology spending.
The cloud software company that specializes in identity-management services for businesses had a rotten run of luck last year. A breach by the hacking group LAPSUS$, which posted screenshots online to boast of its accomplishment, worried Okta’s customers and shook the faith of investors after the company reported the incident in March. That roughly coincided with integration problems with the record-sized acquisition of Auth0 the year before, which caused particular upheaval in the combined company’s sales force. And all this was taking place during a global economic slowdown that was driving corporate customers to finally hit the brakes on technology spending.
The net result was Okta’s once-blistering growth rapidly slowing and its once-highflying stock grounded. Okta’s shares lost 70% of their value last year—about half that damage coming after the company’s quarterly results in September that included details about the sales problems stemming from the Auth0 merger. It didn’t help that Okta carried a rather pristine valuation even in a segment known for pricey multiples. The stock began 2022 trading at more than 20 times forward sales—about twice the median valuation for the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index at the time.
Expectations are far more grounded now, and the company’s performance is picking up. Okta’s fiscal fourth-quarter results late Wednesday showed both revenue and billings—an indication of business transacted during the quarter—soundly beating Wall Street’s forecasts. Adjusted operating income of $46 million was a big surprise—nearly triple analysts’ forecasts. Okta also lifted its revenue projection for the fiscal year ending in January 2024 by about 1% from the range it gave three months ago, a notable move considering that many other tech companies have seen their business prospects weaken in that time.
Okta’s share price rose nearly 10% around midday Thursday, but still trades at less than six times forward sales. The report had echoes of Salesforce, Okta’s San Francisco neighbor that also saw its stock jump Thursday following surprisingly strong results that showed renewed growth rates and greater attention to the bottom line. But many analysts view Salesforce’s projection for 10% revenue growth this fiscal year as risky, as it will require the much larger company to find more than $3 billion in new business in a slumping economy, when it has explicitly taken the option of acquisitions off the table.
By contrast, Okta’s projection of 16% revenue growth for the same year looks more achievable, especially against the 49% growth it has averaged over the past five years. John DiFucci of Guggenheim says Okta’s guidance implies virtually no new business for the company in the first half of the fiscal year. “However, we believe they can do better in a plausible scenario," he wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.
Okta also seems to have regained the confidence of its customer base following last year’s hack. A survey of mostly large Okta customers by Stifel in January found 90% happy with the service and about half interested in the company’s newer customer identity-management software. Okta said Wednesday that it has landed ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as a customer for that offering. In a world suddenly awash with companies trying to ride the hype on generative AI, this makes Okta one of the few companies that will actually be making some money on it in the foreseeable future. Timing is finally going Okta’s way.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com