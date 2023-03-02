Okta is on safer ground now

Okta also seems to have regained the confidence of its customer base following last year’s hack. A survey of mostly large Okta customers by Stifel in January found 90% happy with the service and about half interested in the company’s newer customer identity-management software. Okta said Wednesday that it has landed ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as a customer for that offering. In a world suddenly awash with companies trying to ride the hype on generative AI, this makes Okta one of the few companies that will actually be making some money on it in the foreseeable future. Timing is finally going Okta’s way.

