Companies
Bhavish Aggarwal curbs ambition, seeks to raise $300mn for AI venture Krutrim
Summary
- Krutrim, unveiled on 15 December 2023, is Aggarwal’s moonshot AI project that has claimed it will build foundational models for Indic languages, as well as India’s own graphic processing unit (GPU) chip, to make its own data centres and AI ecosystem. Krutrim is sanskrit for the word 'artificial'.
New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal is looking to raise up to $300 million for his artificial intelligence venture Ola Krutrim, curtailing his ambitions to snag about $500 million, after seeing poor investor appetite, three people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more