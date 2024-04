Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi has reportedly resigned from his position just after four months of joining. The firm is also considering to restructure, likely to lay off over 10 per cent employees, according to Moneycontrol report.

Bakshi's resignation has come with immediate effect, according to the report. He had joined the organisation in January.

"With this restructuring, certain roles within the organization will be rendered redundant and could impact as much as 10% of the workforce," sources were quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

As the company gears up to submit draft listing documents within the next three months, this development coincides with Ola Electric's prior filing of draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with Sebi in December. The company is presently awaiting approval from the regulator.

In December, Ola Electric, the sister company of the firm, submitted its draft red herring prospectus to the market regulator Sebi, aiming to raise approximately ₹7,250 crores through an IPO. This marks the inaugural endeavor of an Indian electric vehicle (EV) company to go public.

Bakshi stated in January that ANI Technologies, the parent company of the ride-hailing business, achieved profitability based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023.

Established in 2010, Ola Cabs quickly garnered support from prominent investors such as SoftBank and Tiger Global.

Internally, the company has been engaged in restructuring efforts, along with the recent appointment of Hemant Bakshi as its new CEO.

In response to heightened competition, government mandates on fleet electrification, and a strategic pivot towards the Indian market, Ola Cabs recently ceased its international operations in select countries.

