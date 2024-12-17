Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday allegedly gave a 'stern' warning to the company's employees over their poor attendance, stating that the HR would get in touch with specific employees. The CEO's message has now gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the message, the CEO had tracked the company's attendance data, which was “shocking". However, the employees have alleged that the facial recognition system data is wrong.

"HR will be having a conversation with you…" Bhavish Aggarwal's warning read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Monday onwards…’ “Monday onwards, a more stringent attendance expectation will start. And those of you who have misused the freedom so far, HR will be having a conversation with you. The best excuse I've hear so far is that the facial recognition system data is wrong. Let's not insult basic intelligence," Bhavish Aggarwal said.

"Come to work, do good work, and feel a part of Ola's mission," added the Ola CEO.

‘Everyone has the basic self respect…’ The Ola CEO's long message also stated that all employees were expected to have enough self-respect not to “fleece" the company by failing to attend work without a valid reason. Bhavish Aggarwal added that such behaviour was disrespectful to those employees who would put in “genuine hard work". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I would imagine everyone has the basic self respect to not fleece the company by not even turning up for work. It's even disrespectful to those colleagues who genuinely work hard and contribute. And we don't have any WFH policy expect for genuine needs (sic)," Bhavish Aggarwal added in his stern warning to employees.

Ola CEO's spat with Kunal Kamra Bhavish Aggarwal has been the subject of criticism, be it from Ola Electric customers or from comedian Kunal Kamra. The comedian's latest spat with the Ola CEO came in November after Ola Electric did not reveal a plan to address customer complaints or issue refunds.