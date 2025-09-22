Ola shrinks workforce in profit push even as Rapido gains ground
Summary
- Employee count at Ola’s parent ANI Technologies has dropped 57% since April 2024, even as rivals Uber and Rapido expand in India’s ride-hailing market.
- The SoftBank- and Tencent-backed firm is cutting costs as valuation falls and competition heats up.
Ola’s parent company ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd has seen its staff size cut by more than half since April last year even as it struggles to hold its ground against ride-hailing rivals Uber and Rapido.
