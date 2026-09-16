Ola Electric payments to Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim nearly quadruple in one year

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's payments to Krutrim SI Designs Pvt., an AI company owned by its chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, nearly quadrupled to ₹100 crore last year, prompting concerns from governance experts about related-party deals.
The payments comprised ₹54 crore for services purchased from Krutrim, up from ₹26 crore a year earlier, and a first-of-its-kind ₹46 crore advance for services that had been ordered but not yet invoiced as of 31 March, according to Ola Electric's annual related-party disclosures and a company spokesperson.