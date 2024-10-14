Companies
Ola Electric: Cutting the noise and next steps
Puja Tayal 7 min read 14 Oct 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Summary
- A Ferrari roller-coaster would be put to shame at what’s transpired at Ola Electric since its IPO debut. Even this is an understatement.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. had a muted debut on the stock exchange in early August. However, the company’s launch of its e-motorbike series, Ola Roadster, took care of that. The stock rallied 100% after the Roadster’s launch in mid-August. However, the enthusiasm was short-lived. The gravity of the rising consumer complaints about the company’s scooters pulled the stock price down 40% from its peak.
