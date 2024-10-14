Ola Electric: Cutting the noise and next steps

Ola Electric has the advantage of being a small company. It can adapt to changes quicker and in a more cost-efficient manner. If you look at the fundamentals, no strengths play out for Ola Electric other than it being the market leader in electric two-wheelers. It has to sustain that market leadership to thrive. It doesn’t have a strong history or profits to convince investors. Hence, the promoter’s goodwill is tied to the company.