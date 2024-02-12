Ola Electric faces a bumpy road ahead
Summary
- Ola Electric dominates the electric two-wheeler market now, but competition is heating up and its operational challenges persist.
As Ola Electric, the electric vehicle (EV) maker backed by SoftBank and Tiger Global, prepares to hit the public market in the coming months, it is also generating a flurry of news. Recently, Reuters reported that the company was looking to bid for lithium blocks being auctioned by the government, which could help it secure a key raw material for batteries and strengthen its vertical integration.