Ola Electric’s IPO: charging ahead or running on empty?
SummaryThe electric vehicle giant is set to test investor appetite with its IPO. But despite leading the EV charge, it faces some hiccups in its journey.
Ola Electric Mobility is expected to electrify the stock market with its highly anticipated initial public offering of shares set to kick off on Friday. But as investors buckle up for what could potentially be this year’s biggest IPO ride, the critical question is if Ola Electric will make for a fully charged investment or run into a speed bump.