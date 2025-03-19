Ola Electric may lose subsidy benefit if e-scooter registration delays spill over to FY26
SummaryDelays in renegotiating contracts with registration agencies have hindered this process, potentially costing the company up to ₹5,000 in subsidies per vehicle sold.
New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Ltd stands to lose out on government subsidies for electric vehicles if it fails to register more than 16,000 two-wheelers sold in February by the end of this financial year. The benefit can be claimed by the automaker only after the vehicle is registered, according to the guidelines of the scheme.