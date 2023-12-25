Ola Electric: Rapid acceleration, but a journey paved with roadblocks
Summary
- While Ola Electric is experiencing rapid growth in a thriving market for electric two-wheelers, its projected IPO valuation seems lofty given the increasing challenges before the sector
In a playful banter between Bhavish Agarwal of Ola Electric and Rajeev Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, Agarwal quipped, “I put ICE cubes in my drink and enjoy sipping it,"–alluding to rivals still making two-wheelers and other vehicles running on traditional internal combustion engines.