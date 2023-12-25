Ola Electric: Rapid acceleration, but a journey paved with roadblocks

In a playful banter between Bhavish Agarwal of Ola Electric and Rajeev Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, Agarwal quipped, “I put ICE cubes in my drink and enjoy sipping it,"–alluding to rivals still making two-wheelers and other vehicles running on traditional internal combustion engines.

Ola Electric, the first purely electric vehicle manufacturer to file for an IPO, is at the forefront of India’s electric two-wheeler growth the past 12 months. November data from Vahan, the vehicle registration dashboard, reveal Ola Electric’s dominance in this segment, with 29,764 units registered, commanding a 32.6% share of the electric two-wheeler market. TVS Motor has a 20.8% share, followed by Bajaj Auto at 12.8%, Ather Energy at 10.1%, and Greaves Electric (formerly Ampere) at 4.8%.

In fiscal year 2022-23, Ola Electric reported a seven-fold surge in volumes, selling more than 156,000 scooters. In the first three months of this financial year, between April and June, Ola exceeded 70,000 units, implying a potential 80% jump in FY2023-24.

Ola’s revenue in FY2022-23 surged sevenfold to ₹2,630.93 crore, with operating loss at ₹1,100 crore. In the first quarter of this financial year, the company’s operating loss was at ₹182 crore.

Steep valuation

Ola Electric is looking to raise ₹5,500 crore via a fresh issue of 95,191,195 equity shares in its IPO, targeting a valuation of $7-8 billion (about ₹62,000 crore) in early 2024. This follows the ₹3,200 crore it raised in October through equity funding and debt in a round that valued the company at ₹44,000 crore (about $5.3 billion).

Ola registered total revenue of ₹1,270 crore in the three months ended June, allowing for a conservative estimate of ₹4,000-4,500 crore for FY2024. Considering the ₹60,000-crore valuation Ola Electric is expecting from its IPO, the company appears to be assigning itself a price-to-sales ratio of 15 times. In comparison, the valuation of ₹44,000 crore from the October funding round implied a valuation of 10 times the business’s value.

This valuation seems rather steep, especially when compared against the more conservative valuations of profitable ICE giants. Market leaders Hero MotoCorp and TVS are valued in the 2-2.5x range, while Bajaj Auto sits at 4.5x.

Challenges in the EV segment

While it’s true that Ola Electric is experiencing rapid growth in a thriving market, its valuation heavily depends on optimistic prospects. To be honest, these prospects raise some questions.

As at several startups, the employee attrition rate at Ola Electric has been high, at 42.06% and 47.48% in the seven-month period ended 31 October (on an annualized basis) and in fiscal year 2023, respectively.

Challenges stemming from reduced subsidy under the government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles, or FAME, scheme, and inadequate charging infrastructure beyond major cities pose potential obstacles to a rapid sales ramp-up.

The government’s decision to cap incentives for electric two-wheelers at 15% of ex-factory prices, down from 40% earlier, has affected Ola Electric’s sales, with a significant 58.14% drop reported in June from the preceding month.

Competition in the e-scooter market has also started to heat up, with auto giants including Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp launching new electric two-wheelers.

Ola Electric is already implementing price cuts to maintain its lead. It’s offering steep discounts on its products, including for the S1 X+, which is now priced at ₹89,999 after a ₹20,000 price cut.

Looking ahead, the government’s neutrality towards green technologies, with incentives for hydrogen and compressed natural gas alongside electricity, raises uncertainty about the EV path.

Slashed targets

Ola Electri’s draft red herring prospectus that it filed with the markets regulator for its proposed IPO also highlights potential conflicts of interest and divided interest.

Founder Bhavish Agarwal’s involvement in multiple ventures, including parent company ANI Technologies and the AI-focused Krutrim SI Designs, raises concerns. His shareholding of Tork Motors, involved in the same line of business as Ola Electric, also makes investors wary.

According to market reports, Ola Electric has already slashed its sales goals for FY2023-2025 by more than a half, and delayed its target of achieving profit by a year, sparking concerns about its lofty valuations.

There are reports indicating that Ather Energy, Ola Electric’s peer, has faced challenges in securing external funding for over a year, raising questions about potential issues in the EV market.

As Ola Electric navigates these hurdles, its IPO ambitions and expansion plans will be closely watched in the evolving landscape of India’s electric mobility sector. Perhaps, Agarwal should pay heed to Bajaj’s advice: “Be careful how much ICE you take on".