Ola Electric: Rapid acceleration, but a journey paved with roadblocks

Ola Electric, the first purely electric vehicle manufacturer to file for an IPO, is at the forefront of India’s electric two-wheeler growth the past 12 months. November data from Vahan, the vehicle registration dashboard, reveal Ola Electric’s dominance in this segment, with 29,764 units registered, commanding a 32.6% share of the electric two-wheeler market. TVS Motor has a 20.8% share, followed by Bajaj Auto at 12.8%, Ather Energy at 10.1%, and Greaves Electric (formerly Ampere) at 4.8%.

