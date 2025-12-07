Can Bhavish Aggarwal turn Ola Electric around?

Amidst all this, Ola Electric has been sending confusing signals. On 14 July, the company said it would not be expanding the capacity of its cell plant beyond 5 GWh at least till FY29 as it believed the capacity would be enough to meet demand for its EV scooters. But on the 6 November call, it said the 20 GWh capacity would be ready by the end of FY27. The sudden change indicates the slump in the auto business may have forced it to rethink its plans.