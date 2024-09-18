Companies
Ola Electric builds new service team as complaints mount to 80,000 a month
Alisha Sachdev 4 min read 18 Sep 2024, 06:05 AM IST
Summary
- Ola Electric’s problem of service delays coincides with a drop in sales. In August, it posted its worst monthly volumes this year, selling 27,506 units—a 34% decline from July—and saw its market share drop to 31% from 39%.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Ola Electric has assembled a new service team as the maker of battery-powered scooters grapples with a mounting pile-up of service complaints from customers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less