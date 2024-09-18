“For two to three months, my scooter was lying at the service centre. I sent them countless emails, calls, and messages. The stand sensor wasn’t working, and it took me three months to get it fixed," Akhilesh Dabharde, 34, from Nagpur, told Mint. “Small issues keep coming up, but I can’t get them resolved. The battery went kaput once, the range dropped, and the rear wheel jammed. Every month or two, there’s a new problem."