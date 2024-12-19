Ola Electric Mobility has announced that it will expand its stores to 4,000 locations on Christmas, December 25. The EV maker under the #SavingsWalaScooter campaign plans to reach out to customers across metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

“Ola Electric is set to expand its sales and service network to 4,000 on December 25th, marking one of the fastest rollouts of EV distribution globally. With 3,200 new stores complementing its existing footprint, Ola Electric is bringing its portfolio of affordable, high-quality EVs closer to consumers across metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 towns,” Ola said in a statement.

Through this move, the company says that it wants to offer relief to customers from rising petrol prices.

“The #SavingsWalaScooter campaign aligns with Ola Electric’s commitment to democratising electric mobility and transitioning India decisively away from ICE vehicles. By leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Ola is ensuring that EV ownership becomes a reality for every household, breaking barriers to adoption and offering relief from rising petrol prices and high cost of ownership of ICE vehicles,” the statement added.

"Every town, every city, every tehsil or taluka, there will be an Ola Electric store and an Ola Electric service centre, so that every single Indian can buy an EV for his or her future," Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a video posted on X.

According to Aggarwal, customers can save nearly ₹4,000 per month with EVs.

EVs are easy on your pocket, says Ola "With EVs, you will save ₹4,000 per month. Your savings will increase, and you'll save money with this savings wala scooter," he added.

On Thursday, the Ola shares closed at ₹95.10, a 1.39 per cent dip.

During Independence Day in 2024, Ola Electric released three electric bike models: Roadster Pro, Roadster, and Roadster X. It also suggested that Ola's own batteries would be integrated into its vehicles from the first quarter of the next financial year.