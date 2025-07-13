Ola's 90% outlets to be shuttered in India's top electric scooter-selling state
Maharashtra has decided to shutter nearly 90% ofOla Electric Mobility Ltd’s 450 showrooms in the state as it lacks the permit to store vehicles, potentially disrupting sales in the country’s largest battery-powered scooter market when the company is ceding ground to rivals.