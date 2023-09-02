Ola joins government-backed ONDC for food delivery services: Report2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Ola has joined ONDC for food delivery services; testing feature within its app for a small number of users. Ola may appoint a CEO for its cab business, possibly an ex-Unilever executive. Ola Cabs saw its losses widen to INR 3,082 crore in 2021-22.
Ola has joined government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide food delivery services and is currently visible to small number of users, Moneycontrol has reported.
