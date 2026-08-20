Ola launches ‘introductory offer’ for home inverter Shakti Gen2 — Check discounted pricing here

Ola Electric recently launched introductory offer for home inverter Shakti Gen2 buyers. The company on 19 August announced that it is offering a discounted price for its first few customers who are willing to install this lithium-ion battery packed device in their homes to keep AC, refrigerator and other everyday appliances running through power cuts.

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The post on X states, “The introductory offer is available for a limited time. Ola Shakti Gen2 keeps your AC, refrigerator and everyday essentials running through power cuts. Reserve yours now.”

Discounted price of Ola's home inverter Shakti Gen2 Available in two capacities — 3 kW and 6 kW — the company urged interested buyers to reserve this device at a cost of ₹999. The 3 kWh variant is priced at ₹1,19,999 while the second one is priced at ₹1,99,999. However, it will be offered at discounted prices to select customers who will pay the reservation price. After discount of ₹20,000, the former will cost ₹99,999. A discount of ₹25,000 can be availed on the later which will cost ₹1,74,999 after discount.

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Launched on 16 October 2025, the company marked its entry into the energy storage segment with its first non-vehicle product. Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, had introduced “Shakti” as an in-house-developed app-based energy storage device. Described as smart, portable and intelligent product, this Cloudevice feature cloud connection via an app. Claiming to offer high round-trip energy efficiency, the company estimates 8 years lifespan of the product

Also Read | Ola Electric's battery PLI incentives cleared through 2031

Suggesting that it is a multipurpose product for power backup, solar storage and mobile energy needs, Bhavish Aggarwal had said, “Ola Electric will not only deploy batteries in India but also build the supply chain from the ground up.” With this product, Ola forages into India’s ₹1 lakh crore Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market.

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Few days ago, on the occasion on Independence Day, Ola launched a battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio comprising Ola Shakti, Shakti Rack and Mahashakti. While Ola Shakti Gen2 comes as a residential battery energy storage solution. Shakti Rack targets commercial and industrial applications and is available in AC and DC versions. Meanwhile Mahashakti is designed for utility-scale energy storage and is available in rack configurations.

Based on indigenous LFP cell technology, all three products were launched in India on 15 August, targeting residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications in the domestic market.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.