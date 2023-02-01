Ola CEO announces new products launch on February 9: What to expect

Ola Electric is all set to announce an exciting range of products this month. The CEO and Co-Founder of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal has tweeted the news of product announcements.

In the latest tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Ola, he mentioned that the company will announce exciting products on February 09, 2023 at 2 PM. He has also dropped an image of an electric scooter hinting to announce possibly a new range of electric scooters.

The tweet of Aggarwal read, “Exciting product announcements on 9th Feb, 2 PM. Stay tuned!" The image posted along with the tweet reads, “Change, it’s in the Air. Coming soon. 9th February, 2pm."

Ola Electric has also introduced two new subscription plans for its customers. The company has launched Ola Care and Ola Care+ plans to offer after-sale service for the owners of Ola Electric scooters. These plans cost ₹1,999 and ₹2,999, respectively (GST excluded).

As part of the Ola Care Subscription plans, customers will get services like free home servicing that includes free home pickup and drop, theft assistance and roadside assistance. Ola Electric scooter owners can get consumable replacements free of charge for non-accidental and non-insurance cases.

Specifically, the Ola Care plan includes free labour on service, theft assistance helpline and roadside assistance. While the Ola Care+ plan offers annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pickup/drop facility, free consumables, and 24x7 doctor and ambulance service.

The Plus plan also offers free taxi ride for onward journey in case of towing, free hotel accommodation in case of breakdowns outside the city and vehicle custody service to reduce towing wait time.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “Being a customer centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan’, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers a 360 degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres."