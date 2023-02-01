Ola CEO announces new products launch on February 9: What to expect
- In the latest tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Ola, he mentioned that the company will announce exciting products on February 09, 2023 at 2 PM. He has also dropped an image of an electric scooter hinting to announce possibly a new range of electric scooters.
Ola Electric is all set to announce an exciting range of products this month. The CEO and Co-Founder of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal has tweeted the news of product announcements.
