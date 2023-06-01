Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal to enter AI space, registers new company

Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal to enter AI space, registers new company1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric, to get into a new business, which is likely to focus on computer programming and artificial intelligence space.
He has registered the company named Krutrim SI Designs along with KV Tenneti, the report said
Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric, to get into a new business, which is likely to focus on computer programming and artificial intelligence space, according to an ET Prime report.
