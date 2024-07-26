Luxury watchmakers pivot to India amid slump in Chinese market
Summary
- International watch companies are increasingly focusing on India despite lower sales volumes, driven by a significant downturn in China's luxury market, which lost up to $200 billion. Omega's CEO, Raynald Aeschlimann, highlights the growing importance of markets like India, South Korea, and the UAE.
New Delhi: For some years now, international watch companies have courted India as a focus market, even though volumes were much lower than in many parts of the world. Today, that need has become far more pronounced because the luxury business in China has slumped for the past few quarters and wiped out as much as $200 billion.
Raynald Aeschlimann, president and chief executive officer of watch company Omega, owned by the Swatch Group AG, spoke exclusively to Mint virtually about India as a market and the promise it holds. For the entire group, South Korea, India and the United Arab Emirates also considerably outperformed the previous year.