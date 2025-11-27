Mint Explainer | How Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG will change Indian advertising
The biggest advertising industry deal has created the biggest media and advertising holding company in the world. How will it change things in India and the world at a time of deep turmoil for the legacy firms running advertising?
Two of the advertising world’s Big Four holding companies— Interpublic Group and Omnicom—officially merged this week. The combined entity, formed almost a year after the Omnicom Group announced it would acquire IPG, is now the world’s largest media and ad agency network, with global revenue of over $25 billion.