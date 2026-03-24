Merger done, can Omnicom-IPG keep the agency model alive in India?

Global investors know this. While the Big Four aren’t listed in India, their global parents have underperformed their respective benchmark indices for years. In the last five years, the Omnicom stock remained flat while the benchmark S&P 500 grew more than 60%. Rival WPP has fared worse, with the stock down more than 75% in the last five years, while Japanese ad agency network Dentsu is down by nearly a fourth in the same period even as Japan’s benchmark index grew more than 80%. Only French ad agency network Publicis has managed to push ahead; the stock has provided more than 30% returns in the last five years and outperformed France’s benchmark CAC 40 index.