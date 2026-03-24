Mumbai: Tony Harradine, now chief executive officer (CEO) of Omnicom Media Asia Pacific, is often travelling to India from the company’s regional headquarters in Australia. India is just that crucial a market to Omnicom Media’s international operations, he says.
Merger done, can Omnicom-IPG keep the agency model alive in India?
SummaryAs ads become more digital and media gets complicated, services offered by the advertising industry are getting commodified, automated, and simply co-opted by Big Tech and consulting firms. Omnicom and Interpublic Group have merged to survive. Will the move pay off?
Mumbai: Tony Harradine, now chief executive officer (CEO) of Omnicom Media Asia Pacific, is often travelling to India from the company’s regional headquarters in Australia. India is just that crucial a market to Omnicom Media’s international operations, he says.
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