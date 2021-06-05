On the occasion of World environment day, Tata Group's Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata expressed that we should all pledge to build a better environment for India, so that there is 'fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink and no one is left hungry'.

To create an Indian environment with fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink, nutritious food with no one left hungry, and a way to care for everyone's health, should be the priority for you and me on this environment day, the business tycoon on Saturday posted on his Twitter and Instagram handles.

The post being shared this afternoon has racked up over 19.7K likes and over 3.6K shares on Twitter. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the post has received over 2 lakh likes and 2,500 comments so far.

A conscious citizen, Tata has spoken about issues related to the environment time and again. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Earth Day, the 88-year-old philanthropist in a note of appreciation for volunteers, innovators and organisations working for the environment, asserted, "They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth."

"On this year's Earth Day, I would like to take the time to share the hard work of young volunteers and innovators who have undertaken to protect, conserve and fight for our planet with conviction," Tata expressed in an Instagram post

"They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth, a place common to us all," he had added.

World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5, offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.