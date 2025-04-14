Companies
ONDC gets eight interim executive committee members till new CEO steps in
SummaryT Koshy stepped down as ONDC’s managing director and chief executive officer after a three-year stint. The former EY partner will remain on board till 30 June.
Bengaluru: The board of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed eight temporary members to the executive committee who will be in charge of the company until a replacement for former head T. Koshy is finalized, a person in the know told Mint.
