Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / One 97 Communications share are down by -1.74%, Nifty down by -0.9%

One 97 Communications share are down by -1.74%, Nifty down by -0.9%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 622 and closed at 616.05. The stock reached a high of 631.95 and a low of 611.05 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 616.05, -1.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81427.78, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of 631.95 and a low of 611.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5582.39
10566.92
20547.70
50492.35
100435.08
300518.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 634.93, 645.87, & 658.03, whereas it has key support levels at 611.83, 599.67, & 588.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 259.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.89% with a target price of 536.625.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in quarter.

One 97 Communications share price down -1.74% today to trade at 616.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are falling today, but its peers LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.9% & -0.94% each respectively.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.