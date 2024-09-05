One 97 Communications share are up by 0.61%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 617 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 617.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 629.8 and a low of ₹ 613.85 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹617.85, 0.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82244.23, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹629.8 and a low of ₹613.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 568.69 10 562.79 20 541.93 50 488.30 100 432.91 300 519.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹628.1, ₹643.2, & ₹665.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹590.75, ₹568.5, & ₹553.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for One 97 Communications was 161.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.15% with a target price of ₹536.625. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in to 20.48% in quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}