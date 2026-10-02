One day, two Anups; one Saha, one Bagchi at helm of two big banks | Meet ex-ICICI and IIT, IIM alumni banks banked upon

On Thursday, 1st October 2026, amid crashing of Nifty and Sensex, and bloodbath in Indian stocks markets, two of the biggest Indian banks announced names for the top job - Anup Kumar Saha appointed Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank in the morning, and in the evening Anup Bagchi named Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank. Both Anup Kumar Saha and Anup Bagchi have served ICICI in the past, and are graduates of IIT and IIM.

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Meet Anup Kumar Saha - RBI approves his appointment as Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD-CEO

Anup Kumar Saha, currently Whole-time Director (Executive Director) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has over 32 years of professional experience, of which, 25 years has been in financial services across banking and non–banking financial institutions.

Saha joined the Bank in January 2026. In his role as Whole-time Director (Executive Director) of the Bank since March 2026, he oversees the entire Retail Bank, Government Business, Data Analytics and Marketing function.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who are the new Managing Directors and CEOs of Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank? ⌵ Anup Kumar Saha has been appointed as the Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, while Anup Bagchi has been named Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Bank. 2 What is Anup Kumar Saha's background before becoming MD-CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank? ⌵ Anup Kumar Saha has over 32 years of experience in financial services, previously serving as the Deputy CEO and Managing Director & CEO at Bajaj Finance, and holding various senior roles at ICICI Bank. 3 How did Anup Bagchi contribute to ICICI Bank during his tenure? ⌵ Anup Bagchi strengthened ICICI Bank's retail franchise, overseeing its growth to become the first private sector bank in India to surpass a retail mortgage portfolio of Rs. 2 trillion. 4 What qualifications do Anup Kumar Saha and Anup Bagchi hold? ⌵ Anup Kumar Saha holds a B. Tech from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Lucknow, while Anup Bagchi has an Engineering degree from IIT Kanpur and a Management degree from IIM Bangalore. 5 Why is Anup Bagchi's appointment significant for HDFC Bank? ⌵ Anup Bagchi's appointment marks the first time an external candidate has led HDFC Bank, as he transitions from a senior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to address challenges in banking leadership.

Prior to joining the Bank, Saha was associated with Bajaj Finance Limited (where he progressively held senior roles, starting as President–Consumer Finance , then as Deputy CEO–Consumer, MSME, Marketing, Operations & Service and Digital platform, as Executive Director (April 2023–March 2024), Deputy Managing Director (April 2024–March 2025) and finally, as the Managing Director & CEO (from April 2025 until his resignation in July 2025).

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In his Executive Directorship roles at Bajaj, Saha was responsible for the entire standalone business of BFL.

Ex-ICICI

Prior to BFL, Saha spent 14 years at ICICI Bank Limited (ICICI Bank), where he served in senior roles, leading Retail Secured Assets, Business Intelligence, Retail and Rural Collections, Credit Cards and Retail Structured Finance.

He also served as a Nominee Director of ICICI Bank on the boards of TransUnion CIBIL Limited and ICICI Home Finance Limited.

Earlier in his career, Saha worked with GE Capital (1999–2003) looking after credit cards, sales and analytics and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (1991–1995) in production engineering, following a brief stint in consumer durable sales.

IIM-Lucknow and IIT Kharagpur

Saha has a B. Tech degree in Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and has also completed his MBA from IIM Lucknow.

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Meet Anup Bagchi - Appointed MD-CEO of HDFC Bank

Anup Bagchi is a seasoned financial services leader with over three decades of experience across banking, capital markets, wealth management and insurance. A member of the ICICI Group since 1992,he has built a diverse career spanning treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, investment banking, and digital financial services.

ICICI veteran

Over the course of his career, he has held several pivotal leadership positions, including CEO & MD of ICICI Securities, Executive Director of ICICI Bank, and currently MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

His career reflects a strong track record of business building, strategic leadership, and navigating the evolving financial services landscape.

Bagchi served as Executive Director of ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023, overseeing Retail, Business and Rural Banking, and subsequently Wholesale Banking. During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the bank's retail franchise, driving profitable growth while maintaining credit and cost discipline.

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Under his leadership, ICICI Bank became the first private-sector bank in India to surpass a retail mortgage portfolio of Rs. 2 trillion and successfully navigated the demonetisation period with limited business disruption.

Alongside his executive responsibilities, he served as the Chairman of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company until May 2023 and was a Director of ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company and ICICI Home Finance.

Since June 2023, Bagchi has been serving as MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, leading one of India's largest private life insurers, which is publicly listed. Under his leadership, the company crossed Rs. 10,000 crore in Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) for the first time in FY2025, with APE growing 15% year-on-year to Rs. 10,407 crore and profit after tax increasing nearly 40% to Rs. 1,189 crore.

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IIM-Bangalore and IIT-Kanpur

Anup Bagchi holds Management degree from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and an Engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

About the Author Prashant V. Singh Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, di...Read More ✕ Prashant V. Singh Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, digital transformation, and newsroom innovation experience. A pioneer in digital-first news operations, video-first storytelling, and the integration of artificial intelligence in media, Singh shapes overarching editorial strategies for some of India's most influential financial information platforms.



Throughout his distinguished career, Singh has held key editorial leadership positions across India’s premier media conglomerates. Before joining HT Media Group, he served as Deputy Executive Editor at Business Today (India Today Group), Senior Editor – Business at Times Network (ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh), Assistant Editor at The Financial Express, and held crucial editorial roles at Zee Business and Network18 (CNN-IBN).



Singh is widely recognized for his expertise in next-gen newsroom technology. At Business Today, he led the operational deployment of generative AI software systems—including Frammer and proprietary tools like Pragya AI—to optimize story creation, multi-platform distribution, and audience reach. A versatile multi-format journalist, his work seamlessly spans deep text journalism, broadcast television, video exclusives, podcasts, and data-led macroeconomic reporting.



His professional credentials also include specialized training and executive programs from global media bodies, such as leadership and digital transformation modules from INMA (International News Media Association) and specialized journalism courses from Reuters.



He has steered extensive coverage across 13 Indian Union Budgets, over 80 RBI MPC Monetary Policy reviews, more than 72 US Federal Reserve (FOMC) meetings, and over 150 major IPO listings. Academically, Singh holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) in International Business from IMT Ghaziabad, a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, an undergraduate background in core sciences, and an advanced certification in Generative AI for Skill Enhancement from Bennett University.



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