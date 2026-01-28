ONGC eyes partnership with ExxonMobil to jointly bid for oil & gas blocks
Summary
Upstream major ONGC will focus on exploration activities along the east coast, including the Mahanadi, Krishna-Godavari (KG) and Cauvery basins, and off the coast of the Andamans. It also struck a resource-sharing pact with RIL.
Panaji: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) is eyeing collaboration with ExxonMobil to jointly bid for India’s hydrocarbon blocks in the tenth round of auctions under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy, according to a top executive.
