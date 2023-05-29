ONGC plans ₹1 lakh crore green push, targets net-zero by 20382 min read 29 May 2023, 08:38 PM IST
State run-Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) plans to invest ₹1 trillion by 2030 to scale up its renewable energy capacity to 1 gigawatts (GW) from 189 megawatts as the company targets net zero carbon emissions by 2038, Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said on Monday.
